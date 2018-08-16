Finally, DSS Release Journalist Abiri After Two Years In Detention

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly released Jones Abiri, the Publisher of Weekly Source Newspaper, after two years in detention.





This was made known on Twitter in by a former New Media Director of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the co-convener of the OurMumuDonDo movement, Deji Adeyanju.





Adeyanju wrote: “BREAKING: Jones Abiri, publisher & editor in chief of the Weekly Source newspaper released from detention after over 2 years.





“This was made possible by our public outcry. All Nigerians must unite against Buhari & ensure a tyrannical government like this is never elected again.”





The journalist was released on Wednesday evening after he met his bail conditions.





Abiri’s lawyer, Samuel Ogala, also disclosed that his client’s trial continues at the Abuja magistrate court in Zone 2, Wuse on Thursday.





On July 21, 2016, a dozen heavily-armed agents of the Department of State Services arrested Abiri outside his office at 288 Chief Melford Okilo Expressway, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.





The Nigeria Secrete Police had accused Abiri of been a militant terrorizing Bayelsans and foreigners.

