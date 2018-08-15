FGGC Kano Old Students Assoc Lagos Chapter To Hold Seminar On Impact Of Unity Schools

Published:

The Lagos chapter of the Federal Government College Kano Old student association will be organising the second in its series of seminars to engage the public on the impact unity schools and their products have been playing in nation building and politics in Nigeria.

This year the alumni association led by it's chapter President Toyin Cameroon will be bring an array of distinguished speakers and panelist to discuss the theme of this years seminar titled THE ROLE OF UNITY SCHOOLS IN NATION BUILDING..

According to Cameron,Over the years this unity schools which comprises of kings college, Queens College and all the other Federal Government Colleges and Girls colleges scattered around the country have produced hundreds of thousands of alumnis who have arguably been one of Nigeria’s biggest investment in national unity and human development.

The products of these unity schools are in very facet of life and arguably in every continent in the world. It is based on this that this seminars and round tables are initiated to discuss the contributory role of this alumni associations.

It is imperative to mention that n politics we have had products of unity schools represented: by the likes of Gov Ambode from FGC warri, late Governor danbaba suntai from fgc kano, former Governors Donald Duke (fgc ilorin),liyel imoke and ahmed markafi (from FGC enugu), senator Godswill Akpabio (fgc port Harcourt), Senate President Bukola Saraki (kings college) and suleiman Adamu current minister of water resources and national president FGC kano OSA. In industry One of our very own, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group of companies.

The pertinent question now is do we fold our hands and leave governance to others? Do we need to get involved? These are the questions we should be asking ourselves. What is the role of accountability in governance?

How do we ensure Nigeria is moved into its rightful place on the world stage, with progressive leadership in all arms of government.

The event is slated for the landmark towers on Saturday 18th August 2018 at 5pm. The forward for the event will be given by renowned political economist prof pat utomi with Mrs Aderenle Adesanya commissioner for budget and planning ogun state as Special Guest of honour.

The panel will have Chief chima Onyekwere OON Chairman Linkserve Group and senatorial aspirant in abia state, Mr Jonathan Kish Adamu a distinguied lawyer and social media expert Najeeb Bello on the panel. While the keynote will be from Juliet Kego Ume-Onyido Co Founder Whole Woman Network

