FG To Spend N1.4bn On Infrastructural Projects In Southeast

The Federal Government is to spend about N1.4bn on infrastructural projects in the Southeast, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said.The minister disclosed this yesterday in a statement releasing a list of the 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South-East.He said government was looking into the possibility of using a part of the recovered looted funds to develop infrastructure in the country.The minister said before the advent of this Administration contracts for many of the roads were either poorly funded or not funded at all, thereby stalling their progress.He said the roads and bridges, spread across the five states in the South-east, are in different stages of completion, thanks to the funding sourced by the present administration from budgetary allocations, Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.While refuting the statement credited to South-east governors that the region has been shortchanged in the implementation of infrastructural projects, the minister said some of the projects being carried out include the rehabilitation of the existing Niger Bridge as well as the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.He also added that no part of the country has been left out of the infrastructural projects of this Administration, noting that from the proceeds of the N100bn Sukuk Bond alone, the South-east got 16.6bn worth of projects, just like other zones.