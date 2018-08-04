FG Planning To Use Court To Remove Saraki,Ekweremadu..PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government are shopping for a fraudulent interim court order to declare vacant, the seat of the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, following his defection from to the PDP.



The PDP alerted in Abuja on Friday that credible information at its disposal showed that some “cabals” in the Presidency and the APC had perfected a plan to institute a lawsuit to challenge the validity of Saraki’s seat with the “sole” aim of securing a fraudulent injunction to force him out of office pending the determination of the substantive suit.



A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said intelligence available to the party showed that once they were able to secure the injunction from a particular compromised judicial officer, they intend to arraign and detain the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on trumped-up charges and ensure he is not granted bail so as to keep him out of circulation while their men would move in to effect an illegal leadership change in the Senate.



“While we trust that the Chief Justice of Nigeria will protect the sanctity of our judiciary, especially at this trying time in our national history. We call on the institution of the judiciary at all levels to immune itself from being used by enemies of our democracy as no house falls leaving its roof standing.



“This desperation by despotic forces to forcefully and illegally take control of the Senate, the highest symbol of our Democratic Order, is nothing short of ‘civilianised coup’ which must be resisted by all.





“The judiciary must, therefore, ensure that it is not intimidated or ensnared to be party to a desperate bid to destabilise our nation.



“The PDP holds that this newest devilish plot to destabilise our democracy lends credence to our earlier stand that President Buhari’s supposed London vacation is a ploy to absolve himself of responsibility for the political terror they have plotted to unleash on the opposition, especially the National Assembly.



“Although they denied it as usual, Nigerians can bear witness to the fact that there is nothing the APC government denied that they did not eventually execute.



“Indeed, there has never been any impunity they executed that they did not deny.



“The recent rascally attempt to hold Saraki and Ekweremadu hostage in their homes on 24th July, 2018 as well as the terrorisation of the Benue State House of Assembly after Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection bear sad testimony to this fact,” the party said.



The party, therefore, called on Nigerians and the international community to be on the alert as the “conspirators” planned to commence the execution of this evil plot from Tuesday next week.



It cautioned the APC and others in “this evil ring to note that they are now running on a collision course with Nigerians as the citizens will definitely not fold their hands and watch them destroy our hard earned democracy and foist a fascism on our dear nation.”

