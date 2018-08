Published:

Afrobeat singer and instrumentalist Femi Kuti has been accused of “sleeping with underage girls” by an ex-worker.





The ex-worker, identified as Solokeysent, claims the singer, child of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, treats underage girls nicely because he sleeps with them.





Solokeysent accused the singer of maltreating his other staff.





See post below:









