Father Of Teenager Who Stabbed His Girlfriend To death Dies Of Grief

Published:





The father of Junior Omo Shaba, the 19 year old who allegedly stabbed his 18 year old girlfriend, Matilda Odiri, to death on July 15 over allegation of infidelity, has reportedly died from grief.





Omo Shaba, an apprentice tailor, who is presently being detained at Sapele Road Prison facility in Benin, popularly called White House, is awaiting trial for brutally killing his lover who hailed from Sapele, Delta State, at his Akugbe Street, off Siluko Road residence, Edo State capital.





The grief stricken father of the suspect, Monday Shaba, suddenly slumped and died on August 4, at the family house at his hometown of Uneme Osu, Akoko Edo local government area of the State.





The deceased, a Benin-based carpenter, had fled his rented apartment at Ogida area of the City, for fear of reprisal attack by either the family of the late girl or some youths in the neighbourhood, as soon as news of the killing by his son filtered in.





The travails of the Junior Secondary School drop-out murder suspect who was said to have been recently released from a juvenile remand home at Uromi, Esan South East local government area, where he was incarcerated for three years for cultism, was said to have broken his father’s heart.





He was said to have traveled to the small town of Afashio, near Auchi, Etsako West local government area, with his friends for a burial ceremony on that fateful day, before journeying to his hometown, about 45 minutes’ drive where he suddenly died.





It would be recalled that the deceased girl was said to have gone to her boyfriend’s house where she planned to pass the night, but an allegation of infidelity leveled against her by her lover boy, was said to have degenerated into a fierce argument.





In a counter accusation, the girl was said to have also expressed resentment over her boyfriend’s returning home late claiming that he was seeing another girl. In a fit of anger, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife on her right breast, at about 11 pm and dumped her remains by the roadside in the middle of the night.

Share This