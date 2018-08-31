Fani-Kayode Reveals Reasons Why PDP Needs Kwankwaso

Published:





Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.





Kwankwaso on Wednesday officially declared his intention to gun for Nigeria’s presidential seat in the 2019 elections.





The Kano Central lawmaker, who could not use the Eagles Square in Abuja, took to the Chida Hotel in the Jabi Area of the FCT to make the formal declaration in front of thousands of his supporters.





Reacting to the large turnout of supporters at the declaration, Fani-Kayode stated that the PDP needs Kwankwaso and Kwankwaso needs the PDP.





He wrote: “The crowd that Rabiu Kwankwaso pulled in Abuja yesterday was massive and unprecedented.“He brought the city to a standstill with a sea of Kwankwassiya red caps.





"Few have his fanatical support base. The truth is that the PDP needs Kwankwaso as much as he needs them.”

