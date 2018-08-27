Fani-Kayode Gives Police Conditions To Honour Invitation

Published:

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has requested the Nigeria Police Force to provide information on his alleged offence, and an extension of time for him to appear for questioning.





Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s main opposition party, said he would honour the summons and asked for a rescheduling of the interview to either September 4 or 5, 2018.





CKN News recalls that the Police had summoned Fani-Kayode over an allegation of conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication.





Fani-Kayode was summoned via a letter dated August 20, 2018, and signed by the Commissioner in charge of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, Habu A. Sani.





In the letter titled, ‘Conspiracy, criminal defamation, inciting publication, injurious falsehood and conduct likely to cause breach of peace’, the police noted that the invitation was based purely on a fact-finding mission.





The letter directed the former aviation minister to report to the police in Abuja on Monday (today).





However, Fani-Kayode in a letter dated August 27 by his lawyer, Kayode Ajulo & Co. stated that the police invitation letter appeared vague and ambiguous, noting that there was no mention of the complainants and the subject matter of the planned interrogation.





The letter, which was signed by Fani-Kayode’s lawyers, Raphael Oyewale and Idunnu Ajina, read, “We have our client’s instruction to inform you that he will honour the said invitation and possibly respond to questions on all facts which may be limited to his knowledge.





“However, it is essential to unequivocally state that the invitation letter under reference appears vague and ambiguous in its form. Your office for reasons best known to them did not mention the name (s) or person (s) complaining against our client and on what particular subject matter his presence is required.”





“Therefore in view of the short notice apparent in your letter under reference, our client is constrained to politely request for a rescheduling of the interview date and also that he be furnished with essential particulars of the purpose of his visit to your office, so as to adequately prepare for the said “interview,” the letter noted.





In the letter, Fani-Kayode’s representatives further explained that the former minister requested an extension of time to honour the summons partly because of his current engagement at the ongoing national conference of the Nigeria Bar Association.

