Famous Nigerian Singer Djinee Hospitalized After Fatal Accident

Nigerian singer, Djinee has been hospitalised after surviving a ghastly car crash in Lekki, Lagos.

According to filmmaker, Abinibi James who shared the news, 'my friend Djinee was involved in a ghastly accident Monday morning around 1am somewhere in Lekki. It's a miracle he survived'.

He went on to say, 'Djinee is currently receiving treatment and recovering accordingly. Please keep him in your prayers. His phones lines are not available at the moment but you can reach me if it's important'.





See Photos Of The Damaged Car Below;







