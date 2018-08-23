Fake Lagos Pastor Granted Bail After Rape Allegation

Published:





Lagos state police has arraigned a 32-year-old man in court who disguised as a pastor and raped a woman seeking spiritual redemption.





The accused identified as Micheal Akpan was brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ court on Thursday.nAkpan, a resident of 17, Unity Close, Obawole, Iju, Lagos was charged with one-count of rape.





CKN gathered that the prosecutor Insp Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on August 17 at Akpan’s residence.





Akeem said the accused disguised as a pastor and beguiled the 29-year-old who was on her way to work, complainant with claims that he had powers strong enough to deliver her from satanic repression.





The court heard Akeem explain further that the woman was directed to buy seven bottles of olive oil for cleansing and to also meet him in his house, that same day.





He said as soon as the complainant got to the house, the acussed shot the door and raped her.





The prosecutor said the woman reported the case to the police and the accused was immediately apprehended. Raji said the offence contravened section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





Akpan, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bail in the sum of N200,00 with two sureties in like sum. Chief Magistrates Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayo admitted the accused to the bail.





She ordered the accused to pay an additional N20,000 as part of bail condition nd adjourned the case till October 10.





Source: NAN

