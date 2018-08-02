Facebook, Instagram To Introduce Time-Management Tools

Published:

Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday said they were introducing a daily reminder, whereby users are alerted when they reach the time limit they set for themselves to spend on the app.





In a statement, the social media giants — which are both owned by Facebook — announced: “New tools to help people manage their time” spent on the platforms.





The social media giants also said they were introducing an option to deactivate notifications on smartphones.





The statement said; “Among the tools are a way to limit notifications and a dashboard that allows users to keep track of how much time they have spent on the platforms.





“We want the time people spend on Instagram and Facebook to be intentional, positive and inspiring.”





“Our hope is that these tools give people more control over the time they spend on our platforms and also foster conversations between parents and teens about the online habits that are right for them,” it added.

