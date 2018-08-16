Extravagant Weddings, Cause Of High Rate Divorces - Sultan of Sokoto

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, says unlawful wedding spending is a major cause of the high rate of divorce in our society. The Sultan said this when he spoke at a meeting of Islamic scholars organised by the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, in Sokoto yesterday.





“Our scholars need to generously inform the people on the effect of the unlawful wedding and other ceremonial spending. This act generates nothing but confusion and unnecessary divorce which has become the disturbing point of discussion in the society.”

