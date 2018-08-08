Expel President Buhari From UK..Uche Secondus

Published:

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has called on the United Kingdom to expel President Buhari, who he accused of hiding in England to ommit atrocities in Nigeria.





In a statement released by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the events that unfolded in the National Assembly yesterday is a pointer to the fact that President Buhari left Nigeria for holiday in the UK so he can perpetrate evil, giving people the impression that he is not aware of the atrocities being committed.





He said the siege at the National Assembly leaves no one in doubt that President Buhari and the APC are out to destroy the hard-earned democracy because they can no longer fit into it. He called on President Buhari to resign immediately.





“Nigerians and the international community have continuously watched this administration harass and intimidate the legislature and judiciary as well as others in opposition in their bid to create a dictatorial regime.





"The final plan for the invasion of National Assembly was concretised when the Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio visited the President in London at the weekend. Nigerians and the international community have continuously watched this administration, harass and intimidate the legislature and judiciary as well as others in opposition in their bid to create a dictatorial regime.





"Therefore, I call on President Buhari to resign and pave way for the sustenance of democracy since it is now obvious that he has lost legitimacy to continue as an elected President" Secondus said.





Secondus commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for sacking the Director General of the DSS, Lawan Daura, saying that he showed that Nigeria cannot be hijacked and ruled by a cabal.

