Ex-Plateau Governor Jang Joins 2019 Presidential Race

Published:

The immediate past governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah Jang, has joined the race for the number one seat in the country.





CKN News understands that Jang submitted his letter of intent to the PDP secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State Capital, in the presence of a mammoth crowd on Tuesday.





Speaking at the event, Jang assured Nigerians that if he is elected President come 2019, his administration will ensure it brings an end to the cheapening of the lives of citizens.





The Presidential hopeful said the clamour for restructuring will be addressed in line with the provisions of the laws of the land.





Jang equally said the dreams of the founders of Nigeria were “gigantic, the hopes were huge, but all of them were achievable”.





The former plateau governor said, “While we have come a long way, and we have made huge gains in different sectors, we have also suffered many distressing challenges in our nationhood. These distresses need not delay me here.





“Today, Nigeria has increasingly become a deeply divided nation, and the bases for our unity are being eroded.





“We face enormous security challenges emanating from the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the increased wave of armed banditry leading to the annihilation of complete hitherto peaceful communities, armed communal clashes, religious fundamentalism, armed robbery, insurgency and unhindered kidnapping among others.





“The ideals of the founding fathers of this nation are getting farther away from the people.”

Share This