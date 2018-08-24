Ex Delta Governor, Uduaghan Confirms Plans To Join APC

Published:





Immediate past Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan has confirmed plans of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





According to Uduaghan, he is discussing with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomole to join the party.





"The situation is more from the situation on the ground in PDP and my political future. I am also looking at my political future and those of my followers,” Uduaghan said.





"I have studied the political terrain and I believe the Delta should not be in opposition.”





He added that “I am talking with Oshiomhole, we are discussing like old colleagues, it is not a pressure, he would wish that I come over, but I also told him that I have a leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and they should have a discussion with him.”

