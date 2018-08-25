Erudite Prof Ayebaye Prince Efere Burial Takes Place In Bayelsa Today

The death of erudite Professor Ayebaye Prince Efere, from the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state has been announced.





Until his untimely death at the age of 54, on 13th of June, 2018, Prof. Efere was the Dean of students affairs of the University of Africa, Toru-Orua in Bayelsa state.





The Prof. died of heart disease when he suddenly collapsed in his office on the 13th of June this year.





The professor who was the pioneer Rector of the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality before he was appointed the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Africa had lived most of his life in the United Kingdom where he acquired several degrees and professional qualifications in various fields.





As he is laid to rest, his passion for education which led him to establish a very successful Trans Atlantic College in the United Kingdom and later the British Education Network in Nigeria, would not be easily forgotten.





The late professor who returned back to the country in 2012 was loved and recognized globally particularly in the Niger Delta region for his philanthropic activities. He founded the Prince Efere Foundation which provided scholarships to indigent students from all over the world but focused mostly on his native Bayelsa State. His foundation also supported primary and secondary schools in the region with school furniture and sporting items. Several years ago, he single-handedly embarked on a successful HIV/AIDS sensitization campaign in the Niger Delta region.





A statement by Chief McEferson Efere, a spokesman of the family indicates that the burial comes up today Saturday 25th, August 2018 with a Valedictory/ Commendation Convocation at the campus of the University of Africa. This will be followed by Lying in State/Funeral Service and Interment immediately thereafter in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.





He is survived by a wife and two children.