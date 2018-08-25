El-Rufai Imposes Curfew In Kaduna Communities After Deadly Clash

Published:





Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has imposed a curfew in the two communities in the northern state where deadly communal clash occurred on Friday.





The curfew, which takes immediate effect, will run between the hours of 7pm and 7am until further notice.





The governor has also visited the families of two youths who were killed in Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities.





Both communities are in the Kaduna North local government area.





During the visit, the governor condoled with the families and condemned the loss of innocent lives.





He assured the families that the law enforcement agencies have been directed to thoroughly investigate the killings, and to prosecute those involved.





The governor appealed to the residents of the communities to reject division in the name of religion or ethnicity, and to uphold harmony in the area.





El-Rufai was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Barnabas Yusuf Bala, and other senior government officials.

