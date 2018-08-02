Ekweremadu Takes Ill After Encounter With EFCC

Published:

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu took ill on Tuesday during interrogation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), it was learnt on Wednesday.





He was being questioned by the anti-graft agency over his alleged numerous assets in Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE).





Ekweremadu was specifically asked to account for how he came about over 60 assets.





But the Deputy Senate President was permitted by the EFCC to seek medical attention in the hospital When it appeared that he was getting weak.





The resumption of the investigation on Ekweremadu’s assets will now be determined by his fitness and the medical report from the hospital, it was learnt.





A top EFCC source said: “We were able to highlight additional 38 assets, added to the initial 22 on which he ought to give explanation.





“The grilling started smoothly until he complained of discomfort and he was unable to continue to answer our questions. His sudden illness might have arise from high blood pressure.





“Since he needed urgent medical attention, we allowed him to go to the hospital of his choice for treatment.”





The Federal Government, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, had traced 22 assets to Ekweremadu.





The said assets are suspected to have been acquired through illicit funds.





The properties are at No. 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja; Plot 2633 Kyami, Abuja; Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja; Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension, Abuja, and Houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja.





Others are at Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi, Abuja; Congress Court, Abuja; Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street (24th Street) Games Village, Abuja; and Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.





Traceable assets allegedly belonging to Ekweremadu in the United State include 4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, USA; 2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA and 2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA.





The properties in London include Flat 4 Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London; and 52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London.





Those in Dubai are Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai; The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai; 2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai; Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai; Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai; Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai; and Villa No 148, Maeen 1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai.

Share This