Ekweremadu Advocates Six-Year Single Term For President, Governors

Published:





Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday, reiterated proposal that governors and president spend only a single term of six years in office.





Ekweremadu, who shared his thoughts on his social media handles, said that many nations across the world had adopted the single term presidency until their democracies were matured enough to transit to other options.





"In the 1970s, many Latin American democracies faced the same challenges we face in Nigeria today.





As many of them transited from military and autocratic regimes to democratic regimes, they discovered that the politics of succession, including incumbents penchant for self-perpetuation, overheated their polities and threatened their democracies. They adopted the single term presidency until such a time their respective democracies matured and stabilised.”





He added that the proposal was shared in the national assembly, however, it wasn’t well received: “In Nigeria’s case we proposed a single term for the President and Governors with several transitional options during the constitution amendment exercise in the 7th National Assembly.





"Unfortunately, it was misunderstood by various political and sectional interests for various reasons and the proposal did not succeed.”





Ekweremadu shared his stance, saying: “However, I strongly believe a single term of five or six years for President and Governors, even if for a stipulated period as was the case with several Latin American democracies, is something Nigerians should revisit after the 2019 general elections. This will substantially reduce the political tensions and executive excesses that come with self-succession.”

Share This