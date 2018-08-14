Ekiti Guber Poll:We Will Soon Reclaim Our Mandate ...Fayose Tells Supporters

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has assured his supporters and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the mandate which he said Ekiti people gave to his deputy, Kolapo Olusola Eleka, would be reclaimed through the Tribunal.



The governor, who insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stole the people’s mandate from Eleka, urged the members of PDP and his supporters in the state to be hopeful, saying “I beileve that God will reclaim the July 14 mandate for us.”



Governor Fayose gave the assurance while meeting with aspirants for the Federal and state Houses of Assembly, at the weekend, at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.



He equally assured them of a level-playing ground, saying he would not be biased in rendering his support no matter how close or dear any of them is to him.



Said he, “We will reclaim our mandate. Let me assure you that my destiny is tied to yours and I will continue to be committed to this cause until you retrieve you mandate.



“The Journey of life is beyond today, we have seen today but no one has seen tomorrow. I believe God will return this mandate.



“I appreciate your courage. Life is full of challenges and opportunities. Certain things happen for you to know who your real friends are. It gives you the stamina to carry on also. Ekiti people and even your distractors will celebrate you.





“For me, I have done in my best for the election. We won and I have no doubt that we will win the battle again.



“Keep hope alive for beyond you, Ekiti people out there are in pain. Go to town you will see that the people who stole the mandate cannot celebrate it as the common man there are more pained.



“Keep body soul and spirit alive because I am sure we will be victorious. It doesn’t matter how close anybody is with me, if he comes to tell you that Fayose has picked me, tell him that he is a fool. I expect everyone to sell himself to the people.



They who had witnessed my second tenure in spite of all odds and doubts, will also live to witness Eleka’s return as governor of Ekiti. Contest this poll in your own honour. There is a level playing for everybody to contest. I assure you,” he said.

