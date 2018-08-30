Ekiti Guber Election:Fayemi Files Defence , Hires 35 Lawyers

Published:





The Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has filed his defence to the petition by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka.





In the 2,558-page defence with over 3,000 documents as exhibits, Dr. Fayemi averred that he won the gubernatorial election of July 14, 2018 and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition of Prof. Eleka for lacking in merit.





Dr Kayode Fayemi and Prof. Olusola had asked the tribunal to declare him winner of the election, having polled the highest number of lawful votes in the election.





The PDP Candidate accused the APC of using the federal might to muzzle opposition , while also accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) of falsifying results in Fayemi’s favour.





The team of lawyers armed with 3,500 exhibits and 1,009 witnesses were led to the tribunal by three Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Hakeem AfoIabi (SAN), Yomi Aliyu (SAN) and Dr. Kayode Olatoke (SAN).





Addressing the press after filing the petition, Dr. Kayode Olatoke (SAN), who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said Eleka’s petition was a waste of time as it lacked substance and was sure that the case would be dismissed by the tribunal.





He explained further that Fayemi won fair and square in 12 out of the 16 local governments areas of the state, while Eleka won in four.





In his response to Eleka’s petition bordering on alleged over voting in some polling units, Olatoke dismissed this claim as frivolous and baseless.





He said Eleka’s first ground in his petition is based on Fayose’s phantom indictment, which had been nullified and set aside by a competent court, Olatoke said.





Other senior lawyers in the team representing Dr Fayemi and the APC are: Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Dr. Kayode Olatoke,(SAN ), Hakeem Afolabi (SAN), John Baiyeshea (SAN), Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), Yomi Aliyu (SAN) and Segun Ajibola (SAN). No date has been fixed for hearing.

