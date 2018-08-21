Ekiti First Class Oba Murdered Inside Palace By Lunatic

Published:

A community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti was on Monday thrown into mourning after a mentally challenged person stabbed to death the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin.



Some of the residents of community, who spoke on the issue said the traditional ruler was stabbed with knife after a Council meeting with his chiefs.



The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of Ekiti State Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirming the incident in a telephone interview with our correspondent, said, “it is true the incident actually happened; the police men had swooped into action.



“The person is said to be of unsound mind and he actually escaped into the bush after committing the crime, our men are combing the bush to fetch the suspect out.



“All I can say for now is that the suspect is within reach and will be put to custody.”



According to one of the residents, Mr Henry Olu, the suspect, whose name was only given as Kunle, is said to be from the royal family of the slain traditional ruler.



He said the mentally challenged person was earlier seen this morning by some chiefs before the council’s meeting sitting on the traditional throne of his victim before he was chased away.



Another source said the traditional ruler was attacked as soon as he finished the community council meeting and was trying to board his official car from his palace to his resident.



“All we heard was a cry for help from the traditional ruler’s driver shortly after the council’s meeting.



“On getting there, we saw our traditional ruler in a pool of blood, as Kunle had stabbed him with knife in the chest.



“We tried rushing him to the hospital, but Oba Ogunsakin gave up the ghost,” the source said.



Some irate youths from the community took to the streets, with some of them carrying dangerous weapons like sticks, cutlasses and broken bottles in search of the suspect.



The youths mounted road blocks on major junctions that lead to the community.



All attempt to speak with one of the chiefs in the community proved abortive, as they were said to be in an emergency meeting on the burial rite of the late Oba.



A market in Ikole-Ekiti was deserted as many buyers and sellers who come from nearby communities had to run for their safety.



The late Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin ascended the throne of “Onise” of Odo-Oro-Ekiti in 1986.

