Eid-el-Kabir: Follow Allah's Precepts Taminu Turaki Urges Nigerians

Published:

Frontline PDP Presidential hopeful, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has urged both the leaders and the people of Nigeria to adhere to the precepts laid down by Allah to guarantee the outpouring of His blessings and favour.



In a message to congratulate the Muslim Ummah for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Turaki said that “we can draw valuable inspiration from the festival which commemorates the travails and eventual triumph of Prophet Ibrahim because of his sacrifice, patience, unwavering commitment and total submission to Allah’s command.”



“It is imperative,” he added, “for us to have the fear of God in our dealings with one another as well as with our country.”



He enjoined all citizens to take full advantage of the period of spirituality, by ensuring that it serves as a rallying point for the continued unity, peace, progress and prosperity of the country.



Turaki also congratulated “our compatriots currently performing Hajj rites with other pilgrims across the world in Saudi Arabia” who, he noted are trying to further strengthen their faith in God.



He admonished them to pray fervently for the country to overcome it current trials and tribulations.



Turaki also commiserated with those grieving at this period following the death of their loved ones through banditry, herders-farmers clashes and other violent crimes across the country and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Share This