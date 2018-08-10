EFCC Unfreeze Benue State Govt Accounts

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday unfroze the bank accounts of the Benue State government.The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase, confirmed the report to Channels Television in an interview.Benue state government accounts were reported frozen by the EFCC on Tuesday.The anti-graft agency has, however, yet to speak in the reasons for its decision.Akase condemned the action noting that it was not wise to dislocate the state financially due to the security situation in Benue.“If EFCC freezes the accounts of any state government, Benue or anywhere else, I think it is unconstitutional, it is not right, because you are shutting down government.“Government must spend, more especially Benue where there are issues of insecurity.