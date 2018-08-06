EFCC To Invite Ekweremadu's Wife For Interrogation

Published:





Detectives of EFCC are likely to interrogate Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s wife, sources said yesterday.





The anti-graft commission is probing Ekweremadu’s wife over one of the companies under its searchlight. The EFCC is said to have hinted Ekweremadu of the likely invitation of his wife.





Besides, the EFCC yesterday confirmed the Deputy Senate President’s discharge from hospital on Saturday and its readiness to resume his interrogation.





A source, who pleaded not to be named because he is not permitted to speak on the matter, said: “Our detectives need to interrogate Ekweremadu’s wife in relation to the activities of a suspected slush company. We may quiz her any moment from now. And we told the Deputy President of the Senate why we require the attention of his wife too.





"We have linked another property to Ekweremadu, bringing the assets to 62. We are digging more and contrary to what his media aide is saying, the Deputy President of the Senate is well informed of issues isolated for him to clear.





"We do not want to join issues on the pages of newspapers but if the media aide prefers propaganda, we will release the fact-sheet on Ekweremadu for Nigerians to appreciate the extent of our investigation on him.”





The source added: “A hospital has confirmed the discharge of Ekweremadu on Saturday. We are resuming his interrogation immediately because he is now fit.”





Source: The Nation

