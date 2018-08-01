EFCC Release Ike Ekweremadu After Several Hours Of Interrogation

Published:

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who was interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja Tuesday has been released.Reliable sources said that Ekweremadu, who reported himself at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja earlier on Tuesday, was released on administrative bail Tuesday evening after being grilled by operatives over allegations bordering on fraud and money laundering.EFCC had last Tuesday invited Ekweremadu to its office in Abuja to respond to allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.The EFCC invitation coincided with the invasion of the Apo residence of Ekweremadu by both Police and EFCC operatives, who did not allow him to leave his residence in the early hours of the day