EFCC Refuses To Give Reasons For Freezing Akwa Ibom Govt Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday froze “all bank accounts” owned by Akwa Ibom State, the state information commissioner saidCharles Udoh said state authorities only learnt of the development today, and there were no prior indications from the anti-graft agency.A spokesperson for the EFCC did not immediately return phone calls and text messages seeking comments.Mr Udoh said more information would be provided to Nigerians about the development shortly.It came a day after Governor Samuel Ortom raised an alarm that the EFCC has frozen the state’s bank accounts, trapping workers and pensioners’ salaries in a state beset by hardship following months of deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen.