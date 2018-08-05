Ebonyi Senator, Ex-minister, Others Defect From PDP To APC

Published:

Senator Sonni Ogbuoji representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly and an ex-Minister of State for Power and Steel, Goddy Ogbaga and 13 others on Saturday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The defectors announced their switch of allegiance during a rally organised by the state chapter of the APC in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.





Oshiomhole while addressing the defectors and other party members at the rally held in Abakaliki, the state capital, commended Ogbuoji and other defectors for what he described as their bold initiative to leave the PDP for the APC. He said that the Federal Government was committed and focused in tackling the numerous challenges confronting the country.





He said, “We now have an elected senator, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji, who has decided that the PDP’s umbrella is shredded that it can no longer protect any one. He has now joined the progressives.





“He has watched the determination of the APC-led Federal Government to flush out all crises inflicted on the country by the immediate past administration of the PDP.”





Speaking earlier, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, noted that the people of Ebonyi State had resolved to align themselves with the APC and would vote for Buhari in 2019.





He said, “If the elections are conducted today in Ebonyi State, the APC will clinch all the elective offices at the wards, local government and state levels.’’

Share This