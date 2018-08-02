Ebonyi Gov. Bars APC From Using Abakaliki Stadium For Rally

Published:

Governor of Ebonyi state David Umahi on Thursday barred members of the All Progressives Congress in the state from using the Abakaliki Stadium for its rally.





The party had scheduled the rally to hold on Saturday.





Speaking through his media aide, Emmanuel Uzor, the governor announced that the stadium was undergoing reconstruction work.





“I urge the opposition All Progressives Congress in the state to look elsewhere for its

proposed rally slated for Saturday,” he said.





“The Abakaliki Stadium it vowed to use for the rally is still undergoing reconstruction and renovation.”





He also said, “Abakaliki Stadium, as you all know, has been under reconstruction and as I am talking to you, the asphalt work at the back of the stadium is ongoing and the illumination of the floodlight and the popular stand are ongoing too.”

