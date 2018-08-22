Don't Vote For Saraki, PDP - Oyedepo Tells Electorates

Published:

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Iyiola Oyedepo, has charged the people of the state not to vote Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He also urged the people of the state to vote for his party during the 2019 general elections.





In his Eid-el-Kabir message, he told the people of the state not to forget the hardship they had allegedly been subjected to since 2003 under the leadership of Saraki.





Oyedepo said: “Poverty, hunger, misery and despondency are everywhere and on every face of the people of the state.





“Succeeding governments since 2003 have pauperised the generality of the people of the state; the government has no programme that can benefit the masses.”





“What is the benefit of Aviation College, Metropolitan Square, Football Academy, Shonga Farm and Underpass to the ordinary people on the streets?





“All these projects have no direct benefit on the masses of the state,” he added.

