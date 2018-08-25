Don't Seek Re-Election - Gov Ayade’s Wife Advises Him

Published:

The wife of Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Dr Linda Ayade, has told her husband not to seek re-election in 2019.





Gov. Ayade disclosed this on Friday during the formal commissioning of office building of the umbrella organization for all women associations in the state, Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI), established by his wife, and facilitated by the state ministry for women affairs.





He said, “My wife cautioned me about seeking re-election for 2019. She has been worried over the type of unwholesome politics played in the state and was therefore wondering that it was going to endanger me or dent my hard earned reputation.”





According to the governor whose wife is a medical doctor and works in a hospital in London, she would rather have him serving one term and forget going for another, since he was too sincere and humane to dabble into dirty brand of politics.

