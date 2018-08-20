Don't Contest For President In 2019 - Ganduje Warns Kwakwanso

Published:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has warned his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso, not to contest the 2019 election against President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking on Sunday, the governor stated that the people of the state will vote en masse for President Buhari.





He said: “We have the right to reject him at wish, we have already rejected him. We never considered him from day one, as a presidential material. We shall continue to maintain our position about him. We know nobody but President Muhammadu Buhari.





“We, the great people of Kano, as he is aware, will use every democratic way possible to reject him (Kwankwaso) and show him an exit from political participation, even before the general election comes our way.”

