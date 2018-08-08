Don't Allow Politicians Divide Us ..Tuface Tells Nigerians

Published:

Nigerian singer 2baba has advised Nigerians against quarrelling over politicians following a siege of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





The DSS blockade on Tuesday morning resulted in the sacking of the Director General of the security outfit Lawal Daura.





“Only few know exactly what went down at the national assembly,now poor ordinary Nigerians have taken sides and are fighting each other. Please don't let these politicians fool you. there is no shame in their game anymore,” 2Baba twitted.

