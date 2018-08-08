Dogara Hails Lawmakers For Defending Democracy During DSS Invasion

Published:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commended lawmakers for resisting the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS.





Speaking on the siege by security operatives, The speaker said it would take courageous citizens to defend democracy.





Dogara said: “Democracy is always defended by courageous people. In any society where you run into the absence of courageous people, democracy dies and then sycophancy is enthroned, and with sycophancy, you cannot have democracy.





“What we have done therefore is service to our democracy and forever this day will go into history as one of those days our democracy faced serious trials and that true men and women of courage were able to ensure that it survived.





“You should be vigilant as it is said by so many philosophers that vigilance is the condition upon which God gives man liberty.”

