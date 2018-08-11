Dismissed DSS DG Admits Not Informing Osinbajo Of NASS Invasion

Published:

Dismissed Director General of the Department of State Security Service Lawal Daura has admitted he did not get the approval from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo before the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday.





Daura was sacked after the invasion with reports saying that he acted based on intelligence that some persons were trying to smuggle dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the National Assembly.





Daura’s confession came in the interim investigation report submitted by the Inspector General of Police Idris to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.





“The former Director-General, Department of State Security Service, Mr Lawal Musa Daura acted unilaterally without informing the presidency,” Daily Trust quoted the report as saying.





“He did not share or intimate other security agencies on the unlawful operations.”





Also, the Police said the alleged intelligence report by Daura cannot be substantiated as the personnel deployed were not EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) experts or specialist in this regard.

