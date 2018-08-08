Details Of How Pro-Buhari Senators Allegedly Moved To Sheraton To Impeach Saraki

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) senators are reportedly converging in Sheraton Hotel as the plot to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu thickens.





Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigeria Police Force had denied lawmakers entry into the National Assembly by blocking the complex.





CKN News learnt that the security operatives arrived at the complex at about 6.00am.





It was gathered that the security operatives said they barricaded the National Assembly based on order ”from above.”





The Special Adviser to the Senate President on New Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told Daily Post that the APC senators have now moved to Sheraton Hotels to embark on the illegal impeachment of the Senate President and his deputy.





“The Senators loyal to the government are now convening in Sheraton Hotel where the illegal impeachment exercise will be commencing,” he said.

Share This