Despite Defection :APC Issues Saraki Query, Has 48 Hours To Respond

Senate President Bukola Saraki has been issued a query by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who also gave him 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for violating the party’s constitution.





The APC in a resolution signed by its National Secretary, Mai Maila Buni, accused Saraki of breaching Article 21 of its constitution and engaging in anti-party activities.





Among several other allegations, the APC claimed that the Senate President “encouraged and facilitated by providing an enabling environment for the defection of some senators who are members of the APC to the other opposition parties”.





It also alleged that Saraki “deliberately refused to screen nominees for appointments submitted by Mr President who are members of the party”.





“This has caused untold embarrassment and ridicule to the party and the government,” it said.





Furthermore, the party accused the Senate President of causing avoidable delays in the budgetary process and passage of the appropriation act into law.





According to the APC, despite efforts to address grievances to reconcile aggrieved members, Saraki worked against the process and encouraged the formation of an association which sought to impersonate and pass off the name of the party.

