Defection:Sen. Akpabio Meets Tinubu In Abuja

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday met with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in Abuja.





Akpabio’s visit to Tinubu followed his earlier visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in the United Kingdom.





The visits come amid speculations that the former governor of Akwa Ibom is set to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.





The APC had said that it will on Wednesday receive Senator Akpabio who is currently a member of the PDP, into its fold.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, announced this via his twitter handle on Saturday.

