Defection: 5, 000 Kwankwassiyya Loyalists Dump PDP In Kano, Burn Red Caps

No fewer than 5,000 members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Kwankwassiyya loyalists on Wednesday in Kano defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors used the occasion to burn their red caps at the venue of the event which was held at Sani Abacha Indoor sports Hall.Addressing the defectors on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba described the occasion as historic and a memorable day for the All Progressives Congress in the state.He said the state government under the leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje would continue to execute developmental projects aimed at improving the living standard of the people of the state.“Most of the defectors are members of the Kwankwasiya movement who contributed to the success of the Buhari and Ganduje during the 2015 election,”he said.The Commissioner commended the defectors for taking the bold steps which he said was timely considering the fact that the Kwankwasiyya was already dead and buried in the state.He, therefore, called on the defectors to come out enmasse during the forthcoming 2019 general elections to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.“We urge you to support the re-election bid of Buhari and Ganduje in 2019 because Kwankwassiyya in Kano state is dead and buried,”Garba said.Also speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo, said the state government planned to employ no fewer than 1, 000 youths NCE holders under its women and youths empowerment programme.He called on the defectors to support the government in its effort to provide the much needed skilled manpower for the development of the state and the country at large.NAN reports that the decampees most of whom were commercial motorcycles operators, stormed the venue as early as 10am chanting anti-Kwankwasiyya slogans. (NAN)