Declare Me Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election - Olusola Tells Tribunal

Published:

Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has filed a petition at the election tribunal in Ado Ekiti.





Olusola, who is the Deputy Governor of the southwest state, is challenging the victory of Dr Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).





Fayemi was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Fayemi, who emerged winner in 11 of the 16 local government areas of the state, polled 197,459 to beat his closest rival, Olusola, who got 178,121 votes.





But Olusola, in his petition, alleged that the election was marred by intimidation and use of force.





He also alleged that there were discrepancies in results announced by the electoral body.





he then asked the tribunal to declare him the validly elected candidate.

Share This