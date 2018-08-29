Wednesday, 29 August 2018

Davido Commence NYSC Programme

Nigerian Afropop singer Davido, has commenced his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The ‘FIA’ singer shared a photo of himself on Tuesday in the full NYSC uniform.

“Otondo OBO,” he said. “Tying up every loose end!”

Davido, an award-winning singer, graduated from Babcock University in 2015. He studied music.

The artiste is currently gearing up to release his new album in September, after which he intends to headline a concert at the O2 Arena in London, UK.

Abiola Alaba Peters

