Davido Commence NYSC Programme

Nigerian Afropop singer Davido, has commenced his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
The ‘FIA’ singer shared a photo of himself on Tuesday in the full NYSC uniform.
“Otondo OBO,” he said. “Tying up every loose end!”
Davido, an award-winning singer, graduated from Babcock University in 2015. He studied music.
The artiste is currently gearing up to release his new album in September, after which he intends to headline a concert at the O2 Arena in London, UK.
Categories: Entertainment slider
