Davido Commence NYSC Programme

Published:

Share This

Nigerian Afropop singer Davido, has commenced his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.The ‘FIA’ singer shared a photo of himself on Tuesday in the full NYSC uniform.“Otondo OBO,” he said. “Tying up every loose end!”Davido, an award-winning singer, graduated from Babcock University in 2015. He studied music.The artiste is currently gearing up to release his new album in September, after which he intends to headline a concert at the O2 Arena in London, UK.