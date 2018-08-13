Dasuki Should Be Released If That Is What Court Ordered – Kalu

Published:

A former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has called for respect of the law of the land if democracy is to be protected.





He said that if a court of competent jurisdiction ordered that former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, be released, it should be obeyed.





Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that any pronouncement from a properly constituted court of justice must be obeyed and complied with.





Kalu spoke in an interview on Sunday in Abuja.





According to the former governor, because the various tiers of government, individuals and corporate entities have no respect for the decisions of the courts, “we are making many unlawful things possible.





“If a court issues an order that Sambo Dasuki be released, it should be obeyed.





“If we Nigerians genuinely want democracy to endure, we should learn how to respect the laws of the land.





“The law of the land is our constitution and any pronouncement made by the court based on the constitution should be obeyed,’’ Kalu said.





Source: NAN

