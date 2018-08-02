Customs Impounds Thousands Of Fake Military Uniforms

Published:

Share This

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “C” Owerri, Imo State, says it has seized a container carrying 11 bales, each containing 400 pairs of new set of military camouflage uniform totaling 4,400 sets. The seized camouflage uniforms could serve four battalions of soldiers, the Customs Zonal Coordinator for South South and South East, Mr. Umar Sanusi, said.The container, numbered MRSU 3040298 also had in it 15 cartons containing Altama combat boots, with each carton containing 20 pairs, totaling 300 pairs. Other items in the container which were used to carefully conceal the military camouflage were: seven wooden furniture kitchen cabinet, 337 packs of new foreign tiles, 27 medical equipment, 34 rolls of water hose and sacks containing household items, among others.Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Owerri, the Customs Comptroller-General, Mr. Hameed Ali (retd.) said that improper importation of military camouflage and Altama combat boots contravenes Schedule 4 (13) of ECOWAS Common External Tariff which, he said, meant Absolute Prohibition. Ali, who was represented by the Customs Zonal Coordinator for South South and South East, Mr. Umar Sanusi, noted that the criminals often disguise as military and paramilitary personnel to dupe, deceive, rob and kidnap innocent Nigerians.