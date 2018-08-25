Court Sentences Seven Men To Death For Murder Of US-Based Businessman In Ondo

Published:





An Akure High Court in Ondo State on Thursday, sentenced seven people to death for the death of a United States of America-based businessman, Banji Adafin.





The court also sentenced a woman to one year imprisonment for conspiracy, aiding and abetting on the same crime.





Adafin was killed while on holiday in Akure, on July 4th, 2017, at No 5 Temidire street, Akure. The convicts were said to have conspired to commit armed robbery, and in the process killed Adafin in the presence of his wife and child.





After killing the Adafin, the accused also stole valuable items in his resident. The items stolen included i-pad, phones, television sets, laptops and a large amount of money.





Justice Ademola Bola gave the judgment after a year legal tussle on the killing of Adafin, who was said to be the bread winner of his family.





The convicts were charged for murder, armed robbery, gun running and conspiracy and would be killed by hanging and firing squad are Jimoh Sodiq, (also known as Akamo), Blessing Ogunlade, Yomi Balogun (also known as Regal), Akeem Adedayo, Oso John Omoniyi (also known as Bosco) and Sodiq Babatunde.





The eighth accused person, Damilola Samuel (aka mama) was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.









The offences committed are punishable under Section 6(b) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provision)Act cap R11 Volume 14 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.





The convicts were also found guilty of aiding and abetting contrary to and punishable under sections 6 c of the robbery and firearms Special Provision Act Cap R11 Vol 14 laws of the federation.





Justice Bola also found them culpable in illegal dealing in arms and ammunition contrary to section 9 and punishable under sections 271(1) (b) of the Firearms Act, Cap F26 laws of the federation.





The only woman among the convicts, who helped them disposed the stolen good and served as the armourer for the gang, was convicted for accessory after the fact contrary to section 10 of the criminal code, cap 37 Vol 1 laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

