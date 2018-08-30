Court Sentences Policeman To 15 Years In Prison For Killing Teenager

Published:





An ex-policemen has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the shooting-dead of a black teenager in Balch Springs, Dallas County.





Local media reported that the verdict was passed by Texas jurors on Thursday.





The former policeman identified simply as Oliver said he accidentally killed the teenager identified as Jordan Edwards because he feared for the life of his partner.





He explained that he responded to a call from a party and opened fire at a moving vehicle shooting the unarmed teenager in the head.





WFAA broadcaster said that he did not only receive the jail sentence as penalty but was fined $10,000. The incident took place in 2017 in Balch Springs, Dallas County.

