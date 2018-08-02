Court Orders Arrest Of INEC National Chairman

Published:

Justice Stephen Pam of a Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, for failing to appear in court.





The trial judge asked the police to effect the arrest immediately. The warrant of arrest was issued on the back of Mahmood’s absence in court for the third time.





CKN News understands that Yakubu had on July 10 shunned an order summoning him to appear before the court.





It was also learned that Justice Pam had on 5 July ordered Yakubu to appear before him to show cause why he should not be sent to prison for contempt of court.





The Chairman and the Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Ejike Oguebego and Chuks Okoye, had filed a suit against the INEC boss.

