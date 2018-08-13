Court Of Appeal Delays Arrest Of INEC Chairman

Published:

Justice Abdul Aboki of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday ordered a stay of execution of the arrest warrant issued against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.





The judge also adjourned the hearing of the suit filed by the INEC Chairman to September 17, 2018.





CKN News had reported that Justice Stephen Pam of a Federal High Court in Abuja issued the arrest warrant on 8 August.





The warrant was issued after the INEC chairman failed to appear before him on three occasions.





The judge had on July 5 ordered Yakubu to appear before him to show cause why he should not be sent to prison for contempt of court.

