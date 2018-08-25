Court Frees 112 Detained IPOB Women

Published:





A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri on Friday evening released the more than 100 women suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).





The women were remanded by a magistrate’s court in Owerri on Monday and Thursday respectively, after they were arrested and arraigned by the Police for protesting the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.





The bail application which was filed by the lead counsel to the women, Ejiofor Uche, was not opposed, as the Police had no representation in court. The high court granted the bail application, and freed the women unconditionally.





Their release sparked wild jubilation on the court premises and within Owerri, the state capital. The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, had on Friday called for the release of the women .

