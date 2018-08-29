Consider Becoming Second Wives And Avoid Being Single Mothers - Female Lawmaker Advises Women

Published:

Catherine Waruguru, a female member of parliament in Kenya has stunned women after telling them to consider getting married as second wives to avoid being single mothers.





Speaking on KTN’s Morning Express, Waruguru said they can only consider a man to be their husband when he is in their house.





“Somebody else’s husband is their husband within the confines of their homes. The moment you left your home, Mike Gitonga, you’re here as a servant who is serving KTN. You’re here because you’re serving Kenyans and you choose what you want.





And the constitution allows even president Uhuru Kenyatta and assented to the Marriage Bill (allowing polygamy)” she said.





Waruguru who is married as a second wife encouraged women to find husbands at all costs saying “I’d encourage majority of Kenyan women who are single and they’ve found a man who they think can be a good friend and a husband, moving forward, and they love their children.





We do not have to raise our children as single mothers. And especially our boys… I passionately feel for the boy child. Not only through marriages, we need to take this conversation further. That our children, whether boys or girls, they need people to look up to as fathers and if there no fathers we need to go farther to see whether we can get uncles, and mentors.”

Share This