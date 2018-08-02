Confusion Reigns Over Alleged Defection Of Kano Deputy Gov To PDP

Published:

There is confusion as to whether Kano state Deputy Governor, Hafeez Abubakar, has really joined the fray of defectors .Initial report said that he has just dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, party and has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.This was made known to newsmen in a tweet on Wednesday by official handle of the PDP. According to the PDP, it has welcomed back into its fold the Deputy Governor as well as Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto, Benue and Kwara states’ governors, Aminu Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom and Abdulfatah Ahmed respectively.But one of his aides in a statement said his principal has not announced his defection as being speculated.According to the initial PDP statement, “ “The party therefore has no doubts that Governor Tambuwal will indeed contribute immensely towards the rebuilding of our dear nation on the platform of the PDP. The PDP states that the return of Governor Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Kwara state Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar in addition to scores of federal legislators to the party, reflects the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians across board, who are now resurging to the repositioned PDP as the only vehicle to rescue our nation from the mis-governance of the APC.Indeed, the patriotic action of these leaders and their supporters has given Nigerians a renewed hope of returning our nation to the path of national cohesion, peace and economic prosperity that has eluded her in the last three years of the incompetent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC).The PDP notes that the coming weeks will witness the influx of more APC governors, federal legislators, other elected and appointed officials at very high levels, into the repositioned PDP. Finally, the party reassures all new and returning members of adequate accommodation in line with the principles of internal democracy being strictly adhered to by the re-branded PDP.”